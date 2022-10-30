The MasterChef 2018 winner has given his signature savoury doughnut dish a twist in aid of FoodCycle, by using soft cheese Boursin in them.

The Limited Edition Whipped Boursin Savoury Doughnuts (£7) will be part of the menu until the middle of next month.

The Boursin upgrade to Kenny’s bestselling dish will help raise funds for the charity, whose vision is to make food poverty, loneliness and food waste a thing of the past for every community. For every purchase of the Boursin doughnuts, a £1 donation will be made to FoodCycle.

Katherine at Pitch with her very pretty main course (and a delicious glass of chenin blanc)

Having tried a portion on Friday night, I can promise anyone ordering them won’t be disappointed. They’re so light and fluffy on the inside, with the gorgeous creamy filling, then the outside it lovely and golden and crispy and topped with a delectable onion jam. They were completely moreish. If you told me I had to have them for my starter, main course and dessert while I was there, I wouldn’t have minded!

Such is the delicious menu of offer at Pitch, however, I didn’t do that. For my main course, I had the miso-glazed sweet potato (£18), which was pretty as a picture. If you had to create a dish that looked like the culinary description of autumn, this would be it.

My husband plumped for the rib eye steak (£37) with peppercorn sauce (£3) and triple-cooked chips (£5). He couldn’t fault it. Said it was the best steak he’d ever had, and declared it ‘cooked to perfection’.

The Boursin savoury doughnuts at Pitch

We shared a side of creamed cabbage and bacon, and I could have eaten about 12 more bowlfuls. So, so delicious.

Full, but desperate to try a pudding, I went for the passionfruit cheesecake (£10). It came covered in a thin and crispy chocolate shell, and was served with chocolate sorbet. It was rich, but with the passionfruit was tarte enough for it not to be too much on top of an already wonderful meal.

The campaign will be supported by a fixed donation to FoodCycle, a nationwide charity which uses surplus food, spare kitchen spaces and volunteers to create three-course meals for people at risk of food poverty and social isolation.

Chef and MasterChef 2018 Winner, Kenny Tutt, said: “The thing I have always loved about food is its ability to bring people together, and FoodCycle does exactly that whilst also nourishing the hungry and lonely with delicious meals and great conversation.

Kenny Tutt making his signature Boursin savoury doughnuts

"I’m so excited to be partnering with Boursin for a second year in support of FoodCycle, to create a series of seasonal recipes using leftovers that we all have in our kitchens. With a little bit of inspiration and a Boursin twist along the way, it’s easy to turn these everyday ingredients into delicious and cost-effective dishes that also help to raise money for a good cause.

"The savoury doughnuts have always been a personal favourite, so I’m excited to see what customers have to say about my Boursin twist.”

Pitch is located at 16 Warwick Street, Worthing, BN11 3DJ. Opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday, midday to 9pm.

Miso-glazed sweet potato - like autumn on a plate