After seemingly falling into the background for a little while, the transition into autumn has seen the dreaded Covid making an unwelcome return.

At every turn, I’m hearing of friends or family members who have been struck down with it. Isolation and feeling wiped out have become the norm again, as has the fear of getting a text from a friend you saw the day before saying: ‘I’m so sorry, I’ve just tested positive for Covid – I hope I didn’t pass it on to you’.

The latter has happened to me twice this week, but thankfully, so far, I remain Covid-free (keep your fingers crossed for me as I have plans for my half-term week off!).

Katherine and her friends enjoyed a treat at Ivy Asia in Brighton

I’m not even sure if I should say the second C-word yet. As you read it, please imagine it said in an embarrassed whisper…

Yes, I know Hallowe’en hasn’t even happened yet, and we’re still planning where to take the children for fireworks night, but I have already stated to feel the *Christmas* panic.

With only three pay days to go until the big day, and a day in Brighton planned with my sister, it seemed sensible to make a start on the mammoth task of present-buying.

My husband thinks I’m like Scrooge, always putting a dampener on the festive season he loves so much (this is man who thinks nothing of watching a Christmas film in August).

But I genuinely feel the pressure of the season – to buy perfect presents, to arrange magical experiences for my children, buy all the right festive food favourites and generally ensure that everyone has the best time of their lives.

It’s just a lot! My favourite things about Christmas are actually things like going out for walks to see the lights, watching cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies and sharing in my children’s delight and wonder. But I won’t go too heavy on that now as you can guarantee I’ll be getting a full column’s worth of mileage out of that in coming weeks!

Back to Brighton, and seeing as I was there for my sister to buy me a belated birthday brunch at Browns (very nice, thanks for asking), I popped into Flying Tiger and Miniso and got some real stocking-filler bargains.

I feel a bit better now I’ve made a start, but I’m acutely aware there’s still a long way to go before I’m Christmas-ready.

I was actually in Brighton three days in a row last week. With both my parents getting the dreaded first C, they were unable to make the James Taylor concert they were so looking forward to.

Embarrassingly, I have to admit to not knowing many of his songs, but at the last minute my friend Lynsey and I went along and had a really enjoyable evening listening to who I now know is one of the most successful recording artists of all time (thanks, Mum and Dad).

On Saturday, I also had a decadent time with some mummy friends at the new Ivy Asia venue to celebrate one of their big birthdays. We had afternoon tea and it was absolutely awesome. An expensive treat for sure, but the old adage ‘you get what you pay for’ seems a very apt way to describe our luxury, relaxing afternoon.

Plus, it came after a morning spent running round the sidelines of the schools’ cross country event up at The Gallops in Findon Valley, so I felt like I deserved it!

Run by Worthing School Sports Association, it always makes me feel really tearful watching all these children who, let’s face it, are still quite young, racing in front of such a large group of parents and spectators. Well done to all the pupils who took part.

On Sunday, we found ourselves taking part in the Room on the Broom trail at Wakehurst.

Such a great way to get children to accompany you on a walk through the beautiful autumnal scenery at Kew’s West Sussex outpost.