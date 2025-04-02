Worthing Poundland reopens following fire

Shortly after 4pm on Friday, March 14, crews from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a report of a shop fire in Montague Street in Worthing.

People were advised to avoid the area while firefighters battled the blaze, which was put out just before 9pm.

A fire service spokesperson said: “West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service called at 4.08pm to reports of a fire in the warehouse of Poundland on Montague Street in Worthing. The fire service dispatched five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene. Firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus are using two hoses to bring the fire under control.”

Area manager Mark Taylor thanked firefighters for their quick action following the blaze, and colleagues and customers for their patience while the shop’s electrical system was isolated, inspected and made safe.

He added: “We’re delighted to be able to reopen this morning after an extended closure while we addressed the technical issues caused by the fire. We’re sincerely grateful for the quick action of the local fire service which prevented a more serious incident and are extremely proud of our colleagues for the reaction to the emergency, evacuating the premises quickly and efficiently.

“I’d also like to thank our colleagues for their patience as we’ve worked quickly to put the store in a position to reopen.

“During the temporary closure, our 25-strong team has been working at other nearby stores and it’s great to be able to welcome them back to their Worthing home this morning.

“We’d also like to thank customers for their patience while we made the store safe and replaced stock.

“When they return to see us, they’ll find we’ve taken the opportunity to restock with our full Easter ranges, and we look forward to welcoming them back to store.”

1 . Poundland Worthing reopens.jpg Worthing's Poundland has reopened following the fire that forced its closure for 19 days Photo: Katherine Hollisey-McLean

2 . Worthing Poundland fire Fire engines in Chandos Road, Worthing, after a fire broke out in a warehouse area of Poundland Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing Poundland fire Poundland in Montague Street, Worthing, was closed for 19 days Photo: Katherine Hollisey-McLean