A pub in Worthing has revealed its reopening date after being closed for a major refurbishment project.

The Cricketers, in Broadwater Street West, sells itself on Facebook as a ‘community pub’, with ‘great food, events and a huge garden for the kids’.

A social media post on Tuesday, January 3 read: “We are now closed for extensive refurbishment. We would like to thank all our wonderful customers old and new that have supported us since taking over. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for refurb updates. See you all in a few weeks.”

The Cricketers, in Broadwater Street West, has been closed since the beginning of January

The pub - which is on the lookout for new staff – posted an opening announcement last Friday (March 3).

"We would like to share some exciting news with you,” the social media post read.

"After weeks of hard work, we are opening the Cricketers doors on April 6th, from 12pm. As it is first day, we are going to be open for drinks only.

“Our kitchen will reopen on Friday, April 7th, with a limited menu to begin with. For all bookings and party enquiries, please visit our website.

“Thank you for your patience whilst our renovations have been underway, we look forward to seeing all our wonderful customers old and new.”

