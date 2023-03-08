Edit Account-Sign Out
8 Worthing food and drink venues we're excited are opening in 2023

The food and drink scene in Worthing seems to get better and better each year.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
9 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 1:51pm

We have top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, cafés and take-aways across our town. And there are more to open this year, which is great news for our hospitality industry.

To celebrate our wonderful food and drink scene, here are seven of the eateries and bars we’re excited to open this year.

Nando's revealed last week its first Worthing store is set to open at the end of this month, on March 27. It will be in the Montague Quarter, in the unit previously occupied by Laura Ashley.

1. Nando's

Nando's revealed last week its first Worthing store is set to open at the end of this month, on March 27. It will be in the Montague Quarter, in the unit previously occupied by Laura Ashley.

Photo: Katherine HM

When it opens, Spilt Milk Coffee Club will be in Chapel Road, Worthing

2. Spilt Milk

When it opens, Spilt Milk Coffee Club will be in Chapel Road, Worthing

Photo: Katherine HM

Tucked away at 8 Little Stanford, Standford Square, which is off Warwick Street and next to Pizza Express, is what will become the home for The Tasting Room. It will be run by Merakai Brewing Co, which was founded in November 2020 by co-owners Emma O'Neill-Parsons and award-winning brewer Olly Parsons.

3. The Tasting Room

Tucked away at 8 Little Stanford, Standford Square, which is off Warwick Street and next to Pizza Express, is what will become the home for The Tasting Room. It will be run by Merakai Brewing Co, which was founded in November 2020 by co-owners Emma O’Neill-Parsons and award-winning brewer Olly Parsons.

Photo: Katherine HM

There is a plan to turn the former Ladbrokes, at 79 Rowlands Road, Worthing, into a deli, wine bar and tap house. Joel and Fleur Penny will be behind the new venue, which will be called The Signal Post.

4. The Signal Post

There is a plan to turn the former Ladbrokes, at 79 Rowlands Road, Worthing, into a deli, wine bar and tap house. Joel and Fleur Penny will be behind the new venue, which will be called The Signal Post.

Photo: Katherine HM

