The managing director of a restaurant in Worthing has thanked the ‘lovely customers’ for their understanding after it was forced to close at short notice.

Perch on the Pier has been adversely affected by the closure of Worthing Pier today (Thursday, October 10).

Worthing Pier has been temporarily closed for safety reasons after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

Tern – a fine dining restaurant above Perch – is also searching for a temporary new home.

'Due to circumstances well beyond our control', Perch on the Pier has closed whilst emergency structural works are carried out. Photo: Sussex World

A Perch spokesperson said: "We are sad to announce that we have been given 12 hours notice that, due to circumstances well beyond our control, we've got to close our wonderful site on Worthing Pier whilst emergency structural works are carried out.

"We are confident that this will be a temporary closure and we will update you as soon as we have more information from Worthing Borough Council.

“Our main concern is looking after both our guests who have reservations with us over the next week and our staff. We are already contacting all guests and will do all we can to accommodate you in our other Perch venues.

"We want to say a huge thanks to the guests who’ve supported us by moving reservations to our other locations. We can’t wait to look after you.”

Perch managing director Alex Coombes told the Worthing Herald that the situation has created a ‘real challenge’.

He added: “A lot of people booked in this weekend. I am trying to look after my team and our guests.

“We’ve been working through the night to get something right.

“We were notified about the closure at 6pm on Wednesday. The council allowed us on this morning to get stock off.

"We haven’t shut the place down properly yet as we are negotiating with the council. We need them to give us a realistic opportunity of coming back to a business – however long it will take. We hope it will be less than a week.”

Perch is opening capacity and ‘working with our team from the Pier’ to offer them hours at the 'Perch on the Parade' site.

The business is also extending opening hours at the site on Lancing beach to accommodate bookings from the Pier.

A spokesperson added: “We are rewriting the menu available at Lancing to feature some of the favourite dishes from the Pier and this should be out in the next couple of hours.”

Alex said Perch will ‘open up some extra evenings’ at the Lancing site.

He added: “All the guests we’ve contacted so far have been lovely. They’ve been really helpful otherwise it’s pretty devastating to lose everything.

“The council is acting in accordance with our lease but that doesn’t include the eventuality of the pier closing. We need to make our own luck which is why we are moving quickly.

“Hopefully it will be a short closure. We thank everyone for their support in moving over to Lancing and for giving us a chance at the Parade site.”

Johnny Stanford’s Tern Restaurant is also affected.

He wrote on social media: “Worthing, we need your help. We were informed late last night that the council have made the decision to close Worthing Pier for 10 days to complete some emergency repairs. This is inevitably resulting in Tern being closed for the rest of this week and most probably next.

“One of the downsides of running a restaurant in such a uniquely beautiful heritage site is our vulnerability to the elements, but this time it has really blindsided us. Whilst we are pleased that the council are resolving to fix these issues immediately, we’re obviously devastated to have to close for an extended period at such short notice.

“We are doing our best to come up with a contingency plan in terms of securing a venue for the next week or so, and will keep you posted on that as soon as we know more.

“So, how can you help?

“Well, in short we’re looking for a temporary home.

“If anyone has any idea of a space (with a kitchen and enough room for 28 covers) in which we could pop up for dinner services for the next two weeks please drop us a message or tag someone who you think might be able to help.

“Please share this post far and wide to help us find a temporary solution to this immediate problem.”