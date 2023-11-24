Worthing’s newest restaurant will open next week, it has been confirmed.

Turkish restaurant Efes – which already has a restaurant in Clifton Road – will be opening a second site in the town, replacing The Fat Greek Taverna in Portland Road.

The new restaurant will be called Efes Town, with signage installed and renovation works coming to a conclusion.

"Excitement is building as we proudly announce the official opening of Efes Town on [Thursday], November 30,” the business announced on social media.

Staff at Efes in Clifton Road, Worthing

"Get ready to embark on a journey of authentic Turkish flavours, where every dish tells a story of tradition and taste.

“Indulge in the rich tapestry of Turkish cuisine, from savoury kebabs to delectable desserts. Our doors are opening wide to welcome you to an experience like no other.

“Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and join us for a grand opening celebration filled with flavour, festivity, and fun.”

Owner and chef Savas Uloyol said it was an ‘exciting time’ to open a new restaurant, adding that Worthing is ‘growing every year with great people’.

The new restaurant will be called Efes Town, with signage installed and renovation works coming to a conclusion. Photo: Sussex World

He said he is excited for the Christmas period with booking enquiries already coming in, thick and fast.

Efes first opened in Worthing 11 years ago and now has a score of 4.5 stars (out of five) from ‎1,042 reviews on Tripadvisor.

"We started small and then slowly built up the reputation with our name,” Mr Uloyol explained.

"It’s quite difficult on that road and it does take time. We focused on serving the quality of food you get in Turkey – it’s proper Turkish grill, with fresh meat prepared with proper flavours.

The Fat Greek Taverna served customers in Portland Road for the last time on Sunday (September 3) after nearly 10 years in the town.

“We will keep the Clifton Road one and carry on working there but we also wanted to be open in the town centre. We were waiting for the right moment.

"We want to be a success in the town centre. We always look after our customers and try to make them happy. We want to see the enjoyment our food brings when they leave.”

Mr Uloyol said the menu will be ‘mostly similar’ to the one locals already know and love but with some ‘extra meals’,

"We will have a special menu for the customers that they’ve not seen before,” the owner said.

"We will employ ten plus people to work on the floor and kitchen. We already have a couple of chefs who have worked for us a long time.”

The restaurant will be open seven-days a week, with the kitchen closing at 10pm.