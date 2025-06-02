Worthing restaurant reveals it's moving to a new location – 'This isn’t goodbye'

Fine dining restaurant Tern is to move to a new, permanent location.

Tern is currently located on Worthing Pier and operates out of the front part of the first-floor space in the southern pavilion, which is home to Perch on the Pier.

In an announcement on its Facebook page at the end of last week, the Tern team said it was time to move onto pastures new.

The message on May 30 read: “After a year of tides, tenacity, and tiny miracles, we have some more big news… Tern will soon be moving from Worthing Pier into a new, permanent home!

“Opening here two years ago was the beginning of something far bigger than we could have imagined, the incredible opportunity given to us by Perch gave us a rare and beautiful platform. One that led us to find our voice, build a community, and show you what we do best. We’re endlessly grateful for that chance. It changed our lives in more ways than we can count.

“Over that time we’ve grown, and have reached the inevitable point where the space which once felt like everything, now feels like just the beginning. It’s time for the next step for us, and it’s going to be a good one!

“This isn’t goodbye. Far from it! just a shift in setting. We’re staying right here in Worthing, and we’ll be marking the end of this chapter in true Tern style with a run of final services and special events, all to be announced in the coming weeks. We’re so excited for our next plans, and will be sharing more about that very soon!

“We want to reassure you. If you have a booking, it’s still on. If you have a gift voucher, it will absolutely be honoured. We have put together a list of FAQs on our website and in our highlights to help with anything else you might be wondering.

“Keep your eyes peeled - to be the first to hear what’s coming next for us, don’t forget to sign up to our newsletter via the link in bio. We can’t wait to tell you!

“With love and huge thanks, always, Johnny and the Tern team.”

Tern opened in July 2023, with three-time rosette-winning Johnny Stanford – the former head chef of AG’s at Alexander House Hotel – at the helm.

In October last year, Tern was forced to close for several weeks due when Worthing Pier was closed for safety reasons after part of the structure suffered storm damage. While it couldn’t operate from the pier, Tern operated a pop-up out of East Beach Café in Littlehampton.

Tern has not yet revealed details of when it will close, and the location of the new home, but said it will be revealing all soon.

For more information, see its Facebook page.