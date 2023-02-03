Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Worthing town centre café announces sudden closure with heartfelt note

A popular Worthing café has announced its sudden closure.

By Sam Morton
3 minutes ago

Staff at Boston Tea Party in Montague Place have left a note on the window, informing customers that the business will not reopen.

The note read: “Our doors have now closed for the last time. We want to say a heartfelt thank you for your custom, being part of this community has meant a great deal for us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Described on Google as a ‘funky café chain’, the business offered up breakfast, burgers, salads and baked goods with sustainable ingredients.

Most Popular
Boston Tea Party opened in 2020, in the site of the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch that closed in 2018. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Boston Tea Party opened in 2020, in the site of the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch that closed in 2018. The Bristol-based independent chain renovated the Victorian building.

The company created 30 new jobs for the town in the process and was the second to open in West Sussex after setting up a café in Chichester.

Hide Ad

The chain was popular in Worthing, with an average TripAdvisor score of 4.5 stars from 63 reviews.

Boston Tea Party has been approached for more information.

Hide Ad
This note appeared on the cafe's window. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Have you read?: Boston Tea Party in Worthing – here’s what we thought of their breakfasts

Hide Ad

New Worthing nightclub and entertainment venue announces launch party with celebrity guests

What are the best things to do in Worthing in 24 hours? Here's what a ChatGPT AI bot had to say

The chain was popular in Worthing, with an average TripAdvisor score of 4.5 stars from 63 reviews. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Royal Bank of ScotlandGoogleVictorianBristol