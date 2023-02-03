Staff at Boston Tea Party in Montague Place have left a note on the window, informing customers that the business will not reopen.
The note read: “Our doors have now closed for the last time. We want to say a heartfelt thank you for your custom, being part of this community has meant a great deal for us.”
Described on Google as a ‘funky café chain’, the business offered up breakfast, burgers, salads and baked goods with sustainable ingredients.
Boston Tea Party opened in 2020, in the site of the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch that closed in 2018. The Bristol-based independent chain renovated the Victorian building.
The company created 30 new jobs for the town in the process and was the second to open in West Sussex after setting up a café in Chichester.
The chain was popular in Worthing, with an average TripAdvisor score of 4.5 stars from 63 reviews.