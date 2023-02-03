We asked an artificial intelligence bot: “What is the best way to spend 24 hours in Worthing?”

In recent months artificial intelligence technology is starting to be used across innumerable industries, with Sussex Police, Southern Water and a Sussex NHS trust being just a few organisations that are harnessing its powers.

For the most part, the software ChatGPT proved a reliable resource for finding fun and interesting ways to spend time in our town. All apart from number six, which falsely claimed that Lancing College had one of the largest unsupported domes...

From visiting our beautiful beach to taking in the sights at Worthing Museum & Art Gallery, you can find the full list below.

How many of these do you agree with? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

1 . Visit the beach The AI said: "Enjoy the beautiful sandy beaches, take a walk or relax on the beachfront." Photo: Steve Robards

2 . Visit the Worthing Pier "Take a stroll along the pier, enjoy the scenic views, and visit the Pavilion Theatre." Photo: Steve Robards

3 . Explore the High Street "Check out the shopping and dining options in the town centre." Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Visit the Worthing Museum & Art Gallery "Learn about the local history and admire the art exhibitions." Photo: contrib