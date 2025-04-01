Worthing town centre restaurant announces closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A town centre restaurant has shut its doors for the final time.

Donchevi Kitchen and Bar in Montague Place, Worthing, put a message on its Facebook page on Monday, March 31, to let customers know it had closed.

It came on the same day as the news was revealed that Roly’s Fudge Kitchen round the corner in Montague Street had also closed down.

Donchevi was a family-run eatery, led by Doncho Donchev, which offered fresh, traditional food from the Balkans – a region in Europe that includes Bulgaria, Romania and Macedonia.

Doncho Donchev outside Donchevi in Montague Place in 2021. Picture: John Holden

A message on the restaurant’s website confirms it has shut and now reads: “Dear Friends, Loyal Customers, and Supporters of Donchevi Kitchen & Bar,

“After 6 unforgettable years filled with laughter, full tables, clinking glasses, and countless plates of delicious Balkan food, the time has come for us to close our doors.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of this incredible journey. Whether you came for our famous kebapche and kavarma, celebrated special occasions with us, or just popped in for a rakia and a chat—you’ve helped make Donchevi more than just a restaurant. You made it a family.

“Running Donchevi Kitchen & Bar has been a true labour of love, and we’re proud of every moment. We’re especially grateful for the warmth and support from the Worthing community and beyond. Your smiles, reviews, and loyalty meant the world to us.

“Though this chapter is closing, our passion for Balkan cuisine and culture lives on, and who knows—maybe you’ll see us again in a new form someday.

“Until then, Blagodarya (thank you) and cheers to all the memories we’ve shared. With love, The Donchevi Family.”