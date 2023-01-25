​Less than a year after Montague Place was ‘finished’ residents are being asked to scrutinise plans for the next stage of its transformation.

​Worthing Borough Council is to work with a range of community groups to develop new designs to turn the street into ‘a green, safe, welcoming space for local residents and visitors to the town’ after it confirmed the current look was only ever intended to be temporary. Residents will then be invited to have final say on the choice of design.

The council has said disability access groups are already being consulted, after the pedestrianisation of the road was criticised because of the loss of disabled parking spaces.

The painted wiggly lines on the new raised surface also raised some eyebrows, with people claiming they made them feel ‘dizzy’ or stating they were ‘awful’.

Montague Place, Worthing, after it was 'transformed' last year. Pic S Robards SR2206283

Government funding of £200,000 was used last year to raise the road surface, making the whole of the site level. Extra lighting, areas of seating and planters were also installed to make the area more attractive and welcoming before a plan for a permanent scheme could be developed.

A budgets totalling £363,000 was set aside for the completion of the 'ambitious scheme'.

Last summer the council launched The Big Listen, in which councillors and council staff travelled around the borough hearing what local people liked about Worthing, and what they would like to see change in the future. Montague Place was frequently mentioned, and the council said it is keen for Worthing’s residents to be at the heart of reshaping the space.

A spokesman said: “This month, the council will begin working with local community organisations, town centre groups and business representatives to discuss ideas and possibilities for Montague Place. These discussions will explore vital considerations for the designs, such as how changes can meet the council’s sustainability objectives, and how the space can be designed to ensure that everyone in the community can use it. Possible designs will then be developed for the citizens of Worthing to have their say on. This consultation is expected to begin this spring.”

Cllr Martin McCabe, Worthing’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “During The Big Listen, residents told us that they’d like to see more proactive change in Montague Place. We’ve taken that on board, and going forward we’re making sure that local people can have their say on how the space is redesigned for the future. Montague Place is a key part of Worthing’s town centre, and we want to realise its full potential by transforming it into a space that can be used and enjoyed by every member of our community, all year round. ”

