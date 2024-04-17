Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The work is taking place in the Montague Quarter shopping centre, where businesses such as Curds and Whey, Aunty Bunny's Hut and Precious Little Things were based until they all closed down last year.

Scaffolding is also up above Comics Games and Coffee, which is still open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Montague Quarter currently has several empty units

Cayuga Developments Limited bought the Montague Quarter two years ago with plans to add up to four additional floors to the buildings to enable it to build flats.

Last summer, plans to add up to three floors to the centre to allow 42 flats were approved by Worthing Borough Council.

According to the Cayuga Developments website, it was planning to clean the arcade glass and improve the lighting so as to attract new tenants to the empty retail units. So it could be that this is further work to improve the centre.