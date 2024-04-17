Worthing's Montague Quarter: Work on empty shops taking place?

Barriers are up and a cradle is being used above several empty shops in Worthing town centre.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 17th Apr 2024, 17:07 BST
The work is taking place in the Montague Quarter shopping centre, where businesses such as Curds and Whey, Aunty Bunny's Hut and Precious Little Things were based until they all closed down last year.

Scaffolding is also up above Comics Games and Coffee, which is still open.

The Montague Quarter currently has several empty units

Cayuga Developments Limited bought the Montague Quarter two years ago with plans to add up to four additional floors to the buildings to enable it to build flats.

Last summer, plans to add up to three floors to the centre to allow 42 flats were approved by Worthing Borough Council.

According to the Cayuga Developments website, it was planning to clean the arcade glass and improve the lighting so as to attract new tenants to the empty retail units. So it could be that this is further work to improve the centre.

Cayuga have been asked for comment.

