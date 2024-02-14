BREAKING

Worthing's new Italian restaurant to open next month

Worthing’s newest restaurant will open next month, it has been revealed.
Fratelli Italian Kitchen will serve its first customers on Friday, March 8. It will take over the space previously occupied by Brio, the Italian restaurant at 18 Marine Parade – on Worthing seafront by Steyne Gardens.

The popular eatery closed at the beginning of this year, saying it was having a refurbishment and would be back in the spring. As can be seen from our picture, renovation work is currently being undertaken.

The new name for the business was revealed on Facebook this week, with the Brio page name and logo being changed to Fratelli Italian Kitchen. A new website for Fratelli is already taking bookings for opening day onwards.

Fratelli Italian Kitchen will open on March 8 – and bookings are already being taken on its website. Picture: Katherine HM
Fratelli Italian Kitchen will open on March 8 – and bookings are already being taken on its website. Picture: Katherine HM

Brio was put up for sale in September last year, for a guide price of £150,000.

A profile for the business read: “Brio’s is an outstanding restaurant located in a prime location in the heart of Worthing, West Sussex and is located on the main coastal road and overlooks the English Channel.

“The town has seen exceptional growth and investment in recent years with additional high-end flats being built nearby.

"The restaurant is very well supported by local residents and visitors to many of Worthing’s key attractions such as the theatre and Worthing’s Observation Wheel to name a few.

"The business has been in the present vendors’ hands for 12 years and now only comes to the market as the vendor wishes to focus on other business opportunities. During this time has achieved an excellent reputation and is highly rated on Google and Facebook.”

