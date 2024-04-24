Worthing's newest coffee shop: Signs are up ahead of brand-new store 'opening soon'

The town centre will be getting a new coffee shop – which according to posters that have gone up on its frontage will be ‘opening soon’.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 12:07 BST
Trading Post Coffee Roasters is set to open in at 22 Montague Street, opposite Pret a Manger, in the heart of the town centre.

The small chain of coffee shops started in 2017 with its first branch in Ship Street, Brighton. It now has other premises in Brighton, as well as stores in Lewes and Chichester. The Montague Street location will be the brand’s first foray into Worthing.

Trading Post Coffee Roasters is set to open in Worthing. Picture: Eddie MitchellTrading Post Coffee Roasters is set to open in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
Trading Post Coffee Roasters is set to open in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Signage has gone up on the building this week, stating that the coffee shop will be ‘opening soon’. It also displays a QR code for people to scan if they want to join the team as baristas, chefs or management.

According to its website, Trading Post opened The Roastery on Sydney Street, Brighton in 2020 ‘where our signature blends are developed and perfected with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that every cup is a masterpiece’.

Trading Post Coffee Roasters was asked for comment.

