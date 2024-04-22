Worthing's new Lidl supermarket: Photos show building work is moving quickly ahead of summer opening date!

The store is being built in Downlands Retail Park, next to Lyons Farm just off the A27.

Posters around the build site say the new shop will be opening in August. It will occupy the two units previously housing Halfords and Bensons for Beds.

The pictures show that, so far, the units have been completely gutted ahead of a complete refurbishment inside.

Eight disabled parking bays and ten parent and child parking bays outside the front of the store will be provided, as well as a sheltered bike storage lot. This will result in a drop in overall parking bays on the retail park from 397 to 361 spaces.

Lidl is also going to pay £75,000 to the improvement of the nearby Lyons Way junction, to offset effects on congestion and traffic on the A27.

Two pedestrian crossings are to be installed near the junction to increase pedestrian access to the store.

The supermarket chain previously said the development would not affect its existing Worthing town centre store in North Street.

