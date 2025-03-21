Potatoast opened at 28 Chapel Road on Saturday (March 15).

A post on the family business’ Instagram page on Friday read: "We will be waiting for you tomorrow morning from 8am with our breakfast and toast varieties, jacket potato with wonderful fillings, vegan and vegetarian options."

To celebrate the opening day, staff ran a free jacket potato service from 12pm to 2pm.

Owner Dilek Kizmaz, who previously worked in an Italian restaurant, told the Worthing Herald: “We have been planning to open this new place for about three years because the idea is really popular in Turkey as well. And English people also like jacket potatoes.

“Generally, we are selling toast, potatoes and drinks.

“There is a mixed menu – with Turkish, Mexican, Italian and English options.

"We are offering a quick breakfast or lunch for people.

“Customers can create their own sandwich.”

A photographer by trade, Dilek she is ‘really excited’ to start a new venture on the side.

She added: “There are lots of coffee shops and food restaurants but I believe we are different.

"We have a unique menu that will leave people satisfied and full.

"We have really good potato fillings as well.”

Potatoast is open Monday to Saturdays from 7.30am to 5pm and on Sundays from 9.30am to 3pm.

The site in Chapel Road was previously occupied by Jones Coffee Co. The independent coffee shop shut in December after two-and-a-half years in the town centre.

Find out more at potatoast.worthing on Instagram.

1 . New Worthing eatery opens for business There is a 'mixed menu' at Potatoast – with Turkish, Mexican, Italian and English options. Photo: Sussex World

2 . New Worthing eatery opens for business Potatoast owner Dilek Kizmaz Photo: Sussex World

3 . New Worthing eatery opens for business To celebrate the opening day, staff at Potatoast ran a free jacket potato service from 12pm to 2pm. Photo: Sussex World

4 . New Worthing eatery opens for business Potatoast's menu Photo: Sussex World