​​Catherine's Originals, a vegan chocolate company started by a former Deliveroo rider, has now signed a partnership with the platform.

The vegan confectionery company will be available on Deliveroo Hop just two years after Catherine’s Originals won funding from Deliveroo’s Big Pitch – an initiative to support entrepreneurialism in riders.

Catherine’s Originals will be available across 11 UK HOP sites in London, Manchester and Bristol, available for delivery in as little as 25 minutes.

The firm was launched in 2021 by Catherine Dodd, then a Deliveroo rider aged 18 years old, alongside her partner Jamie Miller. The duo noticed a gap in the confectionary market for indulgent, high-quality, inclusive sharing vegan chocolates.

Catherine's Originals directors Jamie Miller, Catherine Dodd, Will Dodd and team member Scott Symmons

The following year the couple successfully secured £25,000 in funding from Deliveroo’s Big Pitch, supporting them to purchase machinery for their factory near Arundel. Demand for their products has been going from strength-to-strength. From handcrafting 30,000 chocolates in just 10 days in a kitchen, the team has grown to producing and selling tens of thousands of chocolates a week from their own factory. The new partnership with Deliveroo will help to support the business' continued growth in the UK, allowing the company to reach new customers and identify opportunities to expand.

The brand specialises in inclusive vegan chocolates. Its flagship product is a diverse selection box, with flavours such as runny caramel, cherry cream, and cookies and cream cubes. Dedicated to quality and innovation, the company uses premium ingredients to produce chocolates that are both delicious and ethically made.

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer Europe at Deliveroo said: “It’s brilliant that alongside riding for Deliveroo, Catherine set up a thriving business and we’re thrilled to now be providing her tasty vegan chocolates for delivery in as little as 25 minutes. We are proud to have supported Catherine’s Originals at an early stage, and it’s exciting to support the next step of the company’s journey by helping them to reach new customers via Deliveroo.”

Catherine Dodd, founder of Catherine’s Originals, said: “Being a Deliveroo rider enabled me to focus and grow Catherine’s Originals, as flexibility and income are so important when starting a business. Now, two years after winning the prize money from Deliveroo, joining the platform as a brand partner feels like everything has come full circle. This is a huge next step for Catherine’s Originals, cementing our relationship further with Deliveroo so our vegan chocolates can reach as many customers as possible.”

Deliveroo has relaunched ‘The Big Pitch’ this month, inviting riders to present their business ideas for a chance to bring them to life. To support participants, Deliveroo is hosting workshops that provide guidance on creating business plans and presentations, covering key topics such as finance, operations, and public speaking. Recognising the entrepreneurial spirit among its riders, Deliveroo introduced The Big Pitch in 2020. Riders have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of experts and compete for funding to help make their business dreams come true.