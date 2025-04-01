Coole Bevis secures key financial remedy victory in collaboration with Westgate Chambers

Julia Dyson, Partner & Head of Family Law at Coole Bevis

Coole Bevis is proud to announce a significant victory in a recent financial remedy case, underscoring the firm’s expertise in family law.

Partner and Head of the Family Department, Julia Dyson, instructed barrister Trina Little of Westgate Chambers to represent the wife (W) in a complex matter involving allegations of deliberate bankruptcy by the husband (H) to diminish matrimonial assets.

The court found that H’s actions met the criteria for conduct, concluding that the bankruptcy, whether intentional or reckless, resulted in substantial financial loss. Consequently, the Judge deemed it inequitable to disregard such conduct in the final financial award.

Julia Dyson, with over 25 years of experience in family law, is renowned for her proficiency in handling intricate cases involving children and complex financial settlements. Accredited by the Law Society as a ‘Family Law Specialist’ and recognised as a ‘Recommended Lawyer’ by global legal market research organisation, Legal 500, Julia consistently advocates for amicable resolutions, emphasising mediation and collaborative approaches to minimise conflict and promote fair outcomes.

Reflecting on the case and the collaborative approach, Julia Dyson said: “This outcome highlights the court’s commitment to addressing financial misconduct within matrimonial proceedings. It also demonstrates the importance of working with outstanding legal professionals to achieve the best results for our clients. We are grateful to Trina Little and Westgate Chambers for their expertise and support in this case. At Coole Bevis, we are committed to collaborating with leading barristers and specialists to ensure that our clients receive the strongest possible representation.”

For more legal insights or information regarding Coole Bevis’s Family Law services, please visit their website.