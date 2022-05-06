Council invites expressions of interest in Eastbourne seafront cafe

The council said on social media today (Friday, May 6) it is interested in hearing from people who are keen to take over The Pavilion cafe in Royal Parade.

A spokesperson said, “The site has been recently refurbished to a high standard with a great seafront location next to the Redoubt Fortress and the beach.

“Complete an expression of interest form by 10 June at https://buff.ly/3wab6HH”

The Pavilion Cafe, Eastbourne SUS-210324-130508001

On the form the cafe is described as being in an area ‘destined to experience rapid regeneration over the coming years’.

A council spokesperson added, “The existing building has an internal capacity of 70, outdoor decking and amazing views, but the site has untapped future potential.

“We are therefore seeking applications for both using the existing structure or developing an entirely new build offer at the site that is sensitive and in keeping with the local heritage and adjacent fort.

“Our vision is of an inviting destination location that realises the potential of the site and its unrivalled location to offer high-quality, all-day catering.

“With our new food-focused Victoria Place just minutes away, we anticipate locally-sourced produce and a menu that showcases the best of Eastbourne and the surrounding area.”