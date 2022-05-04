Rev Richard Coles: Strictly star and celebrity vicar calls Eastbourne to Brighton bus service ‘the best in the world’

A celebrity vicar has labelled a bus service between Eastbourne and Brighton ‘the best in the world’.
Former musician Richard Coles voiced his praise of the number 12 service to his 468,500 followers on Twitter.
He said, “The number twelve from Eastbourne to Brighton is without any wisp of a doubt the best bus IN THE WORLD.”
The bus runs from Eastbourne over the Downs, past the picturesque Cuckmere Haven, through Seaford and Newhaven and on to Brighton.
Mr Coles, who was in the band The Communards in the 80s and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, has previously taken to social media to talk about the area since moving to Sussex.
He said, “First decision since moving: I am going to pronounce Polegate as Poolgut with immense confidence and see if it catches on.”