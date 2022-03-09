Crawley-based security company announces partnership with RSPNDR network

Delta provides security services with exceptional professionals. They offer a range of services, from security guarding to mobile patrolling.

All of their Operatives hold valid, current front line licences issued by the Security Industry Authority (known as the S.I.A.). They are a trusted and respected service within and around the Sussex area.

See also Crawley business centre 'will be a major technological innovation asset'

RSPNDR, the largest single provider of alarm patrol services in Canada, enables alarm companies to deliver dramatically faster response times. Their software platform provides automation of key processes, which allows security guards from a large area to answer alarms quickly and efficiently based on who is closest to the incident location.

Now that RSPNDR has started to expand into the UK and other European markets, it was inevitable these companies would cross paths.

With Delta’s speedy security guards and RSPNDR’s first-class super effective software - they have joined forces to deliver even faster alarm responses.

Have you seen? Crawley business owner gets big boost from entrepreneur and former Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis

David Graffham, the CEO and Founder of Delta, said: “What an amazing opportunity that we couldn’t pass up! With expertise and passion for the security sector, it was a no brainer to partner up. We are very excited to see what the future holds.”

Kevin Meagher, RSPNDR’s Europe GM, said: “The partnership with David and his team is a great opportunity. We can offer the UK residential, big and small business users the option to use a professional guard service to respond to alarm events for just a few pounds a month with no call-out fees.”

If you are considering outsourcing your security company, get in contact with Delta today: https://www.deltasm.co.uk/contact