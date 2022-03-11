Crawley entrepreneur celebrated at House of Lords to mark International Women's Day

The event spotlighted over 100 impressive, multi-achieving female business owners being championed by Small Business Britain’s ƒ:Entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign, which showcases the phenomenal contribution to society, economy and communities that many female founders are making across the country.

Ada was named an ƒ:Entrepreneur #ialso100 this year, in recognition of her inspiring entrepreneurial journey, which has involved running a business alongside a roster of other

responsibilities.

Ada Obioha the founder of ADAVIRTUAL Business Support attended a special International Women’s Day reception at the House of Lords on Monday, which recognised their strong contribution to entrepreneurship.

Ada started ADAVIRTUAL Business Support in 2015 and has since seen some great success with a small but strong team behind her including some awards and accolades which include

being chosen as one of Small Business Saturday UK’s SmallBiz100 in 2020and also becoming Runner-up South East England VA of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Ada was also called out for mentoring women who aspire to start their own business by providing one-on-one coaching and mentoring; as well as training courses which they can

access at their own pace.

She is also a volunteer mentor to Inspiring the Future, an organisation that supports young people to get a head start on their future.

Ada enjoyed afternoon tea and networking in Westminster, meeting peers from ƒ:Entrepreneur #ialso cohorts from both 2021 and 2022, as well as special guest speaker Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, who paid tribute to the power of female entrepreneurship.

Ada Obioha said: “There are lots of incredibly amazing women running businesses and making a difference in their communities and I’m thankful for this opportunity to be able to

celebrate them at such a prestigious setting such as the House of Lords.”

Delivered by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - f:Entrepreneur campaign was launched in 2017 to highlight the stories of amazing female

business owners and help provide inspiration and role models across the wider small business community. Now in its fifth year, the campaign offers a host of events, training and

networking opportunities to boost skills, capability and confidence.

This comes on the back of new research carried out by the campaign this month which found that following the pandemic, nearly a fifth (17%) of women are considering entrepreneurship, with 44% of them citing pursuing a passion as a key motivator, alongside 46% wanting greater flexibility.

"Being in room full of such impressive female founders such as Ada Obioha was really uplifting, especially after a tough couple of years for entrepreneurs," said Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain and the ƒ:Entrepreneur campaign.

"To hear all the incredible things that these women do and the impact they are making, not just in their businesses but in their wider communities, is truly inspiring, and underlines that

we must do everything we can to support them.

"This profound desire among women to create opportunity out of their passions, to build businesses with mission and purpose at their hearts, and to drive forward success, despite everything thrown at them during this pandemic, is amazingly powerful. We must nurture female entrepreneurship so it continues to flourish in the UK and plays a key role in recovery.’