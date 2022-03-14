Crawley entrepreneur sets up marketing agency based on his experience in the industry

Coming from a family of Sussex-based business owners, Lee saw first-hand the struggles that many companies faced in the rapidly changing retail environment over the last 2 years of lockdowns.

Mr Taylor recognised that a significant number of small to medium sized businesses were struggling to partner with high-quality marketing agencies that weren’t trying to force a ‘one size fits all’ approach on their business.

Knowing he could put his skills to good use, Mr Taylor took the plunge to start his own agency and hasn’t looked back since.

Local entrepreneur Lee Taylor

Mr Taylor, said: “In a nutshell, Uncommon Sense is on a mission to restore good old fashioned common sense to the Marketing industry by connecting companies and their customers using the foundations of human biology and psychology, one great marketing campaign at a time.

“The company has seen great success in the early stage of the business and has started to work with some fantastic brands across Sussex and Surrey over the last eighteen months.

“We know better than anyone that Sussex is home to some exceptional business owners and budding entrepreneurs, many of whom have had a tough time during the lockdowns, so we’re keen to play a part in helping to support, grow and develop our local business community even further.”

If you would like to learn more about Uncommon Sense, please visit their website: https://www.uncommonsense.co.uk/