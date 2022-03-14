Partnership approach leads to two Kickstart job placements in Crawley Eastern Gateway scheme

Crawley Growth Programme worked with contractor VolkerFitzpatrick to provide the opportunities in the £8.85million construction scheme, which will deliver better public space and connectivity improvements to support key development opportunities at the Town Hall, County Buildings, Telford Place and Crawley College.

The two roles are Trainee Site Engineer and Trainee Social Value Coordinator. Both placements will provide a great insight into a working construction environment, and opportunities to work within the wider team and learn new skills.

Marcus Cherrill, Workplace Coordinator for VolkerFitzpatrick, explained: “We’re always working to support the community and provide opportunities for local people. The Kickstart Scheme allows us to work with the Department for Work and Pensions to create exciting and challenging roles for young people to help them get a foot on the ladder and secure a brighter future after the pandemic.”

Shayan Khan (VolkerFitzpatrick Trainee Site Engineer), Marcus Cherrill (VolkerFitzpatrick Workplace Coordinator), Kaan Karakus (VolkerFitzpatrick Trainee Social Value Coordinator), Marie Ovenden (County Council Growth Programme Delivery Manager), Councillor Peter Smith (Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council), Bob Lanzer (County Cabinet Member for the Crawley Growth Programme), Mandy Smith (Crawley Borough Council Regeneration Programme Officer), Faizul Faiz (WSP NCE Supervisor), Colin Bexley (VolkerFitzpatrick Project Manager) and Kath Brooks (County Council Partnerships Officer).

Shayan Khan, VolkerFitzpatrick Trainee Site Engineer, said: “I am a Mechanical Engineering graduate and want to develop networks, within the next six months, to learn from experienced professionals, so I can advance my career in Civil Engineering.”

Kaan Karakus, VolkerFitzpatrick Trainee Social Value Coordinator, said: “I am being trained with the civil engineers, so that I can have the civil engineering experience alongside my current job role. I am also organising a small charity event and eagerly looking forward to the next 6 months.”

Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for the Crawley Growth Programme, said: “It is great to see the strong progress on the Eastern Gateway Scheme being complemented by engagement with the Government’s Kickstart Scheme. I wish the two Kickstart employees well with their new appointments which represent great opportunities for both the individuals concerned and the community benefit that their work will bring to Crawley.”

Councillor Peter Smith, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “I’m very pleased to see two new roles available for local people and hope that this is just the start that they need to get them into long-term employment working on this exciting Eastern Gateway project. Our investment in improving the Crawley infrastructure is bringing these additional benefits, as well as modernising and improving the area for the benefit of all!”

The Government’s Kickstart Scheme provides funding to create new jobs for 16 to 24 year olds on Universal Credit, who are at risk of long-term unemployment. Kickstart placements provide valuable experience for people to build up their CVs and extra support to boost their future job prospects.

Catherine Scott, District Operations Leader - Surrey and Sussex District at Department for Work and Pensions, said: “Kickstart is a fantastic scheme. We are delighted to have seen so many young people move into Kickstart roles and to be working with local employers and partners to create opportunities for our customers. This is a great example of the fantastic partnerships we have in the area and we will continue to work with local employers and partners to lead the Way to Work campaign and support more people into work.”

The Crawley Growth Programme is a £60million package of improvements across the town to support business investment and employment growth, bringing together various partners including the County Council, Crawley Borough Council, Manor Royal BID and Coast to Capital. The Eastern Gateway Scheme is part of this programme, with VolkerFitzpatrick the appointed contractor.