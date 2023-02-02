Squire’s Garden Centre has been presented with the Garden Centre Associations’ (GCA) “GROW” Award.
The prestigious national award was given to the Crawley team on the completion of the most Garden Retail Online Workshops (“GROW”) per person last year out of all GCA members in the UK.
Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, Sarah Squire said: “I was delighted to receive this award on behalf of my colleagues at Squire’s Crawley. It is a tremendously important award to us, representing great dedication and commitment by the Crawley centre team.
“The Garden Centre Association’s “GROW” is an intrinsic part of Squire’s training programme, so this award and recognition is terrific news!”
Instructional Designer for “GROW” at the GCA, Antony Snow said: “It’s fantastic to see that so many garden centre staff continue to see GROW as an essential tool for developing their core knowledge.