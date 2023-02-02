A garden centre based in Crawley received a national award from industry experts this week.

Squire’s Garden Centre has been presented with the Garden Centre Associations’ (GCA) “GROW” Award.

The prestigious national award was given to the Crawley team on the completion of the most Garden Retail Online Workshops (“GROW”) per person last year out of all GCA members in the UK.

Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, Sarah Squire said: “I was delighted to receive this award on behalf of my colleagues at Squire’s Crawley. It is a tremendously important award to us, representing great dedication and commitment by the Crawley centre team.

Tammy Woodhouse (Chairman, GCA), Antony Snow (Instructional Designer, GCA), Andy Bunt (Group Operations Manager, Squire’s Garden Centres) and Sarah Squire (Chairman, Squire’s Garden Centres) with the GCA’s “GROW” Training Award.

“The Garden Centre Association’s “GROW” is an intrinsic part of Squire’s training programme, so this award and recognition is terrific news!”

