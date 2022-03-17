Phase 2 of this scheme has now taken a large step forward, with the award of the £1.051million construction contract to Landbuild Limited.

Phase 2 works include: Improvement of public realm on Manor Royal / Gatwick Road roundabout

Construction of an eastbound bus and cycle lane along Manor Royal

From left: Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Cabinet Member for the Crawley Growth Programme; Mandy Smith, Crawley Borough Council regeneration programme officer; Steve Sawyer, Manor Royal BID executive director; Marie Ovenden, county council Growth Programme delivery manager; and Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet Member for planning and economic development at Crawley Borough Council.

Improvement to crossing facilities along County Oak Way

Improvement of crossing facilities and regulation of traffic speed along Metcalf Way

Construction is expected to start in the Spring. There is more information and the latest updates on the Manor Royal webpage www.manorroyal.org/cgp.

Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for the Crawley Growth Programme, said: "I am pleased to see this important part of the Crawley Growth Programme continue to make strong progress.

"It is so important for a modern business district like Manor Royal to emphasise that the public highway is a shared space for all road users. That principle is emphatically asserted by this progressive project.”

Councillor Peter Smith, deputy leader and Cabinet Member for planning and economic development at Crawley Borough Council, said: "These improvements to the active travel infrastructure along Manor Royal should allow people the option of choosing the bus or to cycle rather than sitting in the all too frequent queues!

"I hope that this will also encourage people to choose a more active lifestyle for their health and wellbeing."

Steve Sawyer, Manor Royal BID executive director, said: "This appointment brings us another welcome step closer to improving the infrastructure and facilities in the business district.

"We know this is a priority for businesses and the schemes being delivered by the Crawley Growth Programme are crucial to realising the vision for Manor Royal as a great place to work and trade."

The Crawley Growth Programme is a £60million package of improvements across the town to support business investment and employment growth, bringing together various partners including the County Council, Crawley Borough Council, Manor Royal BID and Coast to Capital.