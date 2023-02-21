Crawley new shops 2023: 11 pictures of the new, returning and relocated businesses in the town
Crawley shopping centre has seen a lot of change in the last three years.
By Ellis Peters
3 minutes ago
Many shops have disappeared from the high street but many have returned. Last year saw the reopening of HMV in the town centre.
New supermarkets have opened in the town centre. These include Crawley’s first exclusive Asian supermarket, Longdan and Tesco Express.
A few popular, family-run independent businesses have relocated to new premises. These include Mabu and James Stephens & Sons Jewellers.
Here are 11 pictures of the new, returning and relocated businesses in the town:
