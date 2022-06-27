New supermarket opens in Crawley: We get first look at its grand opening

Longdan is Crawley’s first exclusive Asian supermarket that offers food, beauty, health and homeware products from around Asia.

It specialises in providing a unique shopping experience to its customers with over 6,000 speciality products. The products are selected from well-established manufacturers around Asia..

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will be able to experience new cuisines from Vietnam, Thailand, China, South Korea, Philippines and Japan. Longdan also offers products from India and Pakistan as well.

Longdan offically opens

Longdan specialises in plant-based products and it is the first store in the UK to offer the Vietnamese brand ‘Nature Queen’.

On the day there were food tastings, a fashion show and speeches from business leaders. The grand opening concluded with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Social media executive from Longdan Oliver Huynh said: “I’m super excited about opening in Crawley. From the beginning, our team has worked very hard to ensure the best shopping experience for customers. I feel like Longdan brings a different shopping experience within Crawley as we are the first Asian supermarket and plant-based store inside Crawley.

“Customers can expect a whole, wide range of things from the store. From plant-based food to Asian food. Recently, our business has transitioned to the ‘home of Asia’, so expect food from the likes of Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka as well.

Customers get to experience a new shopping experience in Crawley

Our Plant-based range is targeting the plant community and especially during this time when people are concerned about their health. A plant-based store brings a different side to Crawley. We also do kitchenware and cosmetics, which will attract more customers.”

New brand of skin care product exclusive to Longdan