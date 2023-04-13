A Mid Sussex cricket club has launched its own wine label just in time for this year’s season.

Preston Nomads CC in Fulking are now offering Nomads White at their bar, which is a blend of Pinot gris, Pinot meunier, Ortega and Pinot blanc.

The tipple is the idea of pavilion manager and wine enthusiast Phil Brown.

He said: “We’re really excited to be offering something that’s totally exclusive to us. It’s a white wine so it’s particularly suitable for fish and seafood. It’s a blend of four grapes too, which gives it an intense and refreshing flavour.”

A bottle of Nomads White at Preston Nomads CC in Fulking

Phil also said the wine was ‘extremely local’, having been produced by their friends at Court Garden Vineyard just five miles away from the cricket ground.

“It’s a small business that we were happy to support,” he said, adding that feedback about the wine has already been positive. The chairman is already a big fan, said Phil, and he has been keen to recommend it to the rest of the group.

Phil added: “We are very proud to have our name on the label and hope that the product will fly off the shelves.”

Pavilion manager Phil Brown with a bottle of Nomads White

The wine is on sale now in the clubhouse for £16 a bottle or by the glass.

Preston Nomads CC was founded in Brighton, in 1927 by president Spen Cama. It moved to its present ground 1937 and offers views of Devils Dyke and the South Downs. Visit preston-nomads.com.

