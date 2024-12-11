D Foord Joinery wins prestigious British Woodworking Federation’s Woodworking Project of the Year Award

D Foord Joinery, based in Eastbourne, has won the British Woodworking Federation’s (BWF) Woodworking Project of the Year Award for their elegant, yet technically challenging design and installation of an elliptical staircase for a Georgian house.

Sponsored by Impra Wood Protection Limited, the wood and wood treatment specialists with more than 130 years of experience, the award recognises innovation and the very best in design, application and ability in joinery manufacture.

D Foord Joinery used English Oak to create the impressive staircase, with the BWF Award judges noting it as a fine example of exceptional craftsmanship. The judges said that the design and engineering process to come up with the final design were “truly fantastic” and a “perfect example of traditional woodworking skills”.

Damen Foord, director/joiner at D Foord Joinery said: “From the initial design of the staircase to the final installation, we knew this project was special. To have the BWF Awards judges recognise the project and reward us with the prestigious Woodworking Project of the Year Award is a fantastic achievement for the whole team, who put their passion, skills and expertise into delivering a breathtaking staircase.”

Helen Hewitt, Chief Executive of the BWF, commented: “As the Awards continue to grow and the submissions become harder to judge, the hard work, skills and innovation displayed by our fantastic finalists truly celebrates the very best of our profession – and the submissions for Woodworking Project of the Year were a clear demonstration of our industry’s talent.

“Congratulations to D Foord Joinery for winning this award. From the design to the installation of the English oak elliptical staircase, it is a beautiful example of the talent and skills within our profession, and it was a joy to celebrate this amazing project.”

The prize was presented at a celebratory awards evening at The Langham, London Hotel.

A full list of the winners at this year’s BWF Awards can be found at: https://www.bwf.org.uk/awards-2024/