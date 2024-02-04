Deliveroo and Ann Summers join forces to bring sexual wellness products to customers in Brighton and other locations this Valentine’s Day
The companies said the partnership will see 15 of the most popular Ann Summers products made available to consumers in Brighton, Manchester, and Canning Town and Vauxhall in London.
They said delivery will be fulfilled from Deliveroo Hop sites, which are used for rapid grocery delivery with purchases made online and via the app.
Eric French, chief operating officer at Deliveroo, said: “We are incredibly excited by ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ and its growth potential, ensuring we can bring as many high street products on demand to people’s doors as possible. Ann Summers is an iconic British multi-channel retailer, much loved by individuals and couples across the country, and ahead of Valentines Day this year we are making it easier for customers to buy their products.”
Maria Hollins, chief executive of Ann Summers, said: “This is a fantastic new partnership for Ann Summers and we’re proud to be teaming up with Deliveroo to offer customers access to our popular products in minutes. Valentine's Day is one of the most exciting and important occasions for Ann Summers fans and we can’t wait to provide new and existing customers with another way to shop with us.”
In November 2023 the launch of ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ included an exclusive partnership with Screwfix. The service lets consumers to shop from retailers that sell DIY, homeware, flowers and gifts.