Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The companies said the partnership will see 15 of the most popular Ann Summers products made available to consumers in Brighton, Manchester, and Canning Town and Vauxhall in London.

They said delivery will be fulfilled from Deliveroo Hop sites, which are used for rapid grocery delivery with purchases made online and via the app.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deliveroo and Ann Summers said they have launched a partnership to help bring consumers a range of sexual wellness products in the run up to Valentine’s Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric French, chief operating officer at Deliveroo, said: “We are incredibly excited by ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ and its growth potential, ensuring we can bring as many high street products on demand to people’s doors as possible. Ann Summers is an iconic British multi-channel retailer, much loved by individuals and couples across the country, and ahead of Valentines Day this year we are making it easier for customers to buy their products.”

Maria Hollins, chief executive of Ann Summers, said: “This is a fantastic new partnership for Ann Summers and we’re proud to be teaming up with Deliveroo to offer customers access to our popular products in minutes. Valentine's Day is one of the most exciting and important occasions for Ann Summers fans and we can’t wait to provide new and existing customers with another way to shop with us.”