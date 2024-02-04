This East Sussex doctor’s surgery is to be sold at an auction broadcast via livestream this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acuitus commercial property auctioneers announced on Friday, February 2, that the medical centre operating at The Ice House, Rock-a-Nore Road in Hastings Old Town will be up for sale.

The company said the Acuitus commercial property auction will take place on Thursday, February 15 (1pm).

People can find out more at www.acuitus.co.uk.

Charlie Powter of Acuitus said: “Healthcare investments are highly valued commodities by virtue of the fact that they have longstanding tenants offering essential social services to the local population. We expect this property to catch the eye of many potential buyers.”