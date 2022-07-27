Dementia Friendly Community: See the trailblazing Arun businesses that have achieved Dementia Friendly status for 2022

Businesses and organisations that have adapted to ensure their environment is suitable for people living with dementia were presented with certificates to demonstrate their Dementia Friendly status. In May last year, Arun became a certified Dementia Friendly Community as part of a programme run nationally by the Alzheimer’s Society, with the aim of transforming the way people think, act and talk about dementia.

Dawn Fairbrother, Dementia Friendly community co-ordinator for West Sussex, said: "We are looking to create a Dementia Friendly West Sussex and all organisations, businesses, voluntary sectors, can get involved. From schools to the local barbers to the councils, everybody can look at taking small steps to become Dementia Friendly. Once you have got a varied selection of organisations within your area, you can then look to apply to become a Dementia Friendly town."

Mandie Kane, community liaison dementia nurse with Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, looks after the whole of the Arun district, helping organisations to look at their environment and find ways to ensure they are doing the best they can to support people living with dementia. She organised the ceremony at the Elevenses group on Monday for organisations in Arundel to receive certificates to confirm they have achieved renewed Dementia Friendly status for 2022.

Arundel Mayor Tony Hunt, making the presentations, said: "When this started, a lot of people in the town said it would never work but within a few months, thanks to the work of all the people who have contributed to this, it had become an enormous success. You are trailblazers for Arundel because you are setting a path that I hope many other organisations in this town will follow, and that includes the Town Hall."

The Arundel Surgery, Arundel Lido, Monan Gozzett solicitors, Lulumae's Cafe, Arundel Post Office, Martin Steels optometrists, The Coppice and Angmering Medical Centre, Fitzalan Medical Centre and the Arun and Coastal PCN team have all achieved Dementia Friendly status for 2022.

