Castle Goring: See inside historic Worthing house that has just sold in days

One lucky new owner snapped up the seven-bedroom, Grade II listed property just a matter of days after it was put up for sale with James & James Estate Agents.

Stanhope Lodge, in Arundel Road, Castle Goring, has been developed over four centuries - the original building is believed to date back to circa 1620 and it was subsequently developed in 1740, 1860 and the 1980s.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building still preserves aspects that reflect the rich architectural tradition for which Worthing is known, such as the façade on the house front and the clock face and mechanism in the vaulted sculptures gallery.

The back garden of Stanhope Lodge is south facing and the South Downs are on the doorstep

Also in the news: Righteous Among the Nations: Award-winning Rustington woman celebrates 103rd birthday with family

With two bathrooms and four living areas, previous owners have made good use of the adjoining outbuildings.

The property is Grade II listed to protect the façade and areas of the interior include the clock front and mechanism on display in the vaulted sculptures gallery

James Brock, cirector at James & James Estate Agents, said: "This was a rare opportunity for someone to own a piece of history themselves and protect part of Worthing’s heritage. Owning an historic home is a privilege. You can sense everything that’s gone before and see where other people, hundreds of years earlier, have left their mark.

"It gives you that feeling that you are adding another layer to its story and one that will be passed on to future generations. The purchase of Stanhope Lodge has given one lucky person an exciting opportunity for a great investment, a unique family home and a special legacy.”