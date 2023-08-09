A personal trainer is hoping to replace derelict stables in Mid Sussex with a new gymnasium building for the community.

Beth Filsell has applied through agent G K Partnership to change the use of a stable yard and paddock at The Granary in Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield.

The planning application is also to replace the tack rooms and to create several parking spaces.

People can view it using reference DM/23/1932 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

A personal trainer is hoping to replace derelict stables at The Granary in Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield, with a new gym. Photo: Google Maps

The design and access statement said: “Our client’s proposed development of a new gym building and parking for a new gym building together with parking at the above site, to form a small purpose built gym constructed in local materials to resemble a Sussex Barn, would be appropriate in this setting, with a tiled roof and boarded elevations, black guttering and window frames.”

The statement said existing hedges and trees would be retained while additional planting would keep the area well screened. It said the access drive would be upgraded with a self-draining finish, along with the car parking areas.

It said: “While car parking is to be provided together with bike storage facilities the owners would like to encourage the customers to walk to the facility as part of the general keep fit ethos they will promote.”

The design and access statement added that the application is ‘a second go application’ of approval DM/22/2511 to re-site the gymnasium to the north of the site. There are four proposed cycle spaces and six proposed car spaces.

The planning statement said: “I am creating this gym not only as a business venture, but also for the community.”

It continued: “I will provide my clients with a space where they can feel safe and comfortable, free from any judgement, so they can focus on only themselves. I have a vast amount of knowledge on nutrition and weight loss methods, which I can use to help clients regain their health and confidence in their body.”