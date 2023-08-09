Former Haywards Heath College principal who was passionate about giving young people a rich education dies aged 84

The former principal of Haywards Heath College has passed away aged 84.

Brian Derbyshire, of Gatesmead, Lindfield, was the head of the sixth form college in Harlands Road from 1982 until his retirement in 2000.

His family said he was passionate about giving young people a rich education and he fought to prioritise staff and courses at a time when college funds were tight.

One of his daughters Caroline Derbyshire, 57, became a teacher and school leader herself. She said: “Dad taught me the high value of public service in the education sector.”

Caroline, now chief executive officer of Saffron Academy Trust in Essex, added: “He was an extraordinary man with so many talents, friends and accomplishments in the world of education. His loss will be felt by many.”

Brian was born in Manchester where he attended William Hulme Grammar School. He studied English at Queens’ College Cambridge and went on to teach English at Kingston Grammar School, Surrey, and Manchester Grammar School. At Manchester he co-authored a series of English text books and directed school plays. The plays involved cast members who found fame as adults, including theatre director Nicholas Hytner and historian Michael Wood.

Brian became head of English at Banbury School, Oxford, in 1970. At age 36 he was appointed headteacher of Peers School, Oxford.

He took over Haywards Heath College four years after it was created from the former grammar school. As principal, Brian led the college through an era that saw the introduction of the national curriculum and new powers to allow schools and colleges to manage their own budgets.

Brian’s family said he was a keen singer and an active member of the Brighton Festival Chorus and Brighton Consort. Richard Blows, chair of Brighton Festival Chorus, said: “He was a loyal member of the bass section and a wonderful member. We will remember his black fedora, his sense of humour and his superb voice, both singing and speech.”

Brian also served as a United Nations election observer and, in later years, as a primary school governor.

He is survived by his wife Moira, his step-daughters Rebecca and Elizabeth, their granddaughter Amy and three children from his first marriage, Gavin, Caroline and David.