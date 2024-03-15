Developer submits application for 90 new homes on land at West Sussex village

A developer has submitted an application for 90 new homes in Lindfield.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Mar 2024, 11:01 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 11:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gladman Developments Ltd is seeking outline planning permission for a residential development at land off of Scamps Hill in Scaynes Hill Road.

The application is also for public open space, landscaping, a sustainable drainage system (SuDS) and a vehicular access point.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The reference is DM/24/0446 and people can view it at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

Most Popular
Gladman Developments Ltd is seeking outline planning permission for a residential development at land off of Scamps Hill in Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Photo: Google MapsGladman Developments Ltd is seeking outline planning permission for a residential development at land off of Scamps Hill in Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Photo: Google Maps
Gladman Developments Ltd is seeking outline planning permission for a residential development at land off of Scamps Hill in Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Photo: Google Maps

This beautiful garden in Sussex is in the top ten places to see daffodils

A design and access statement by FPCR Environment and Design Ltd said: “The Site comprises approximately 6.62ha of agricultural land situated to the north of Scamps Hill on the south eastern edge of Lindfield. The site lies opposite a modern residential development located to the south of Scamps Hill.”

It continued: “The submitted planning application seeks outline planning consent for a residential development. The Vision for the development is to provide a number of beneficial elements for the existing and future communities, as follows: approximately 2.51ha of land for circa. 90 new dwellings, including affordable housing provision; new vehicular access point into the Site from Scamps Hill with a further dedicated pedestrian link to Scamps Hill; new recreational routes through proposed open space; new LEAP childrens’s play area; a Green Infrastructure (GI) network will comprise retained habitats of hedgerows and trees which will be complemented with new landscape areas of open space, planting (including an orchard) and a sustainable drainage feature (SuDS).”

It said: “The aim is to design a high-quality development with a strong sense of place that responds well to its existing context, will stand the test of time and meet the needs of current and future generations.”

Related topics:Lindfield