Developer submits application for 90 new homes on land at West Sussex village
Gladman Developments Ltd is seeking outline planning permission for a residential development at land off of Scamps Hill in Scaynes Hill Road.
The application is also for public open space, landscaping, a sustainable drainage system (SuDS) and a vehicular access point.
The reference is DM/24/0446 and people can view it at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.
A design and access statement by FPCR Environment and Design Ltd said: “The Site comprises approximately 6.62ha of agricultural land situated to the north of Scamps Hill on the south eastern edge of Lindfield. The site lies opposite a modern residential development located to the south of Scamps Hill.”
It continued: “The submitted planning application seeks outline planning consent for a residential development. The Vision for the development is to provide a number of beneficial elements for the existing and future communities, as follows: approximately 2.51ha of land for circa. 90 new dwellings, including affordable housing provision; new vehicular access point into the Site from Scamps Hill with a further dedicated pedestrian link to Scamps Hill; new recreational routes through proposed open space; new LEAP childrens’s play area; a Green Infrastructure (GI) network will comprise retained habitats of hedgerows and trees which will be complemented with new landscape areas of open space, planting (including an orchard) and a sustainable drainage feature (SuDS).”
It said: “The aim is to design a high-quality development with a strong sense of place that responds well to its existing context, will stand the test of time and meet the needs of current and future generations.”