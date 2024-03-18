Mid Sussex residents call for Gaza ceasefire: district’s Parents for Peace meet MP to advocate end to conflict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Constituents and members of Parents for Peace Mid Sussex met with Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies on Thursday to ask her to support the permanent ceasefire.

They presented her with a local petition, a painted banner with children’s handprints on it, and more than 50 letters from local residents.

Holly Edwards from Parents for Peace Mid Sussex said: “Putting our children to bed in warmth and comfort, knowing a child in Gaza will go to sleep and not wake up every night is too much to bear. our leaders need to do more.”

Campaigners from across Mid Sussex travelled to Westminster to meet MP Mims Davies on Thursday, March 14, and call for an immediate Gaza ceasefire

The event was organised by Oxfam GB and was sponsored by MP Flick Drummond. More than 150 campaigners from around the UK visited Westminster on Thursday and speakers included the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK H.E. Dr Husam Zomlot and MPs Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and Brendan O’Hara.

Oxfam GB’s UK Government Relations Adviser Heather Lafferty said: “It is great that so many people from across the UK have come to Parliament today to call for a ceasefire.”

She said: “We implore MP’s to listen to their constituents and do everything in their power to push the UK Government to secure an immediate and permanent ceasefire. A ceasefire is the only way to stop the death and destruction, for hostages to be released safely, and for enough humanitarian aid to reach the millions of people who desperately need it.”