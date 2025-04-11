Development potential at Burgess Hill former care facility
Finches in 75 Folders Lane, is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
It is listed on the instructions of the NHS Trust with a freehold guide price of £300,000 to £325,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 1 May.
Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This former children's care facility comprises a single storey detached brick-built property beneath a pitched/flat roof and occupies a plot extending to 0.15 hectares (0.36 acres).
It is approached via a private driveway from Folders Lane, with parking for multiple vehicles, and the unit has consulting rooms, offices, day room and kitchens.
“It is in a sought after residential location and is considered suitable for development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
The property, on a site extending to 0.15 hectares (0.36 acres), is located on the north side of the road, close to its junction with the B2112.
Comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities, including the mainline railway station at Burgess Hill, are within easy access with excellent road links to Gatwick, Brighton and all surrounding areas via the nearby A/M23.
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.
The firm will be in attendance at the National Landlord Investment Show, the UK’s Number One landlord & property investment exhibition at the Ashford International Hotel, Kent, on 30 April
Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 29 April and concludes on Thursday 1 May.
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.