Dismayed residents object as developer submits application for 90 new homes on land at West Sussex village

Gladman Developments is seeking outline planning permission for a residential development at land off Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road.

The application is also for public open space, landscaping, a sustainable drainage system and a vehicular access point.

The Lindfield Society has written to Mid Sussex District Council, saying: “Lindfield has been compelled over the past decade to accept more than 700 new homes, mostly on the eastern perimeter of the village and close to this site. This translates into a population increase of 30 per cent and 850 additional cars on narrow village roads. No supporting infrastructure has been added to healthcare or educational facilities that were under strain to begin with, nor have there been any improvements to the road network. The community has suffered considerable ecological damage as large stretches of irreplaceable countryside have disappeared beneath sprawling warrens of speculative housing.”

A rough outline of the area that Gladman Developments hopes to build 90 new homes on in Lindfield. Photo: Google Maps

But the application’s design and access statement (by FPCR Environment and Design) said the goal is ‘a high-quality development with a strong sense of place that responds well to its existing context’. It also said the development will meet the needs of future generations.

Dozen of residents have submitted objections. People can view these with reference DM/24/0446 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

One resident said: “I can't believe more housing has been allowed. Where are 90 more households going to register for doctors, dentist, schools etc?”

Another said: “Our local area is home to diverse wildlife habitats and natural landscapes that must be preserved and protected. Clearing land for housing construction would disrupt these ecosystems, leading to habitat loss, increased pollution, and further depletion of our natural resources.”

Another resident said: “I know people need somewhere to live as we all do but please don't make this yet another suburb of Burgess Hill/Haywards Heath/ Walstead/Cuckfield.”

The Lindfield society said the site has been excluded from the District Plan, saying: “It is doubly important that the District Plan be respected and that this site continues to be excluded.”

Gladman Developments has been asked for comment but has not responded yet. However, the application’s design and access statement makes points in favour of the development. It said the site, which comprises around 6.62 hectares of agricultural land, is opposite an existing modern residential development.

It said: “The vision for the development is to provide a number of beneficial elements for the existing and future communities, as follows: approximately 2.51ha of land for circa. 90 new dwellings, including affordable housing provision; new vehicular access point into the site from Scamps Hill with a further dedicated pedestrian link to Scamps Hill; new recreational routes through proposed open space; new LEAP childrens’s play area; a Green Infrastructure (GI) network will comprise retained habitats of hedgerows and trees which will be complemented with new landscape areas of open space, planting (including an orchard) and a sustainable drainage feature (SuDS).”