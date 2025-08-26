Dress to impress at Goodwood Revival

East Wittering’s retro and vintage boutique is doing a brisk trade this summer as excitement builds for this year’s Revival Meeting at Goodwood.

“This is our busiest time of the year and lots of people are coming in to select their outfits for Revival,” said Christine, the owner of Let’s Go Back.

“We stock a large variety of clothes and accessories from the 1920s through to the 1980s and love to help people put together outfits from different eras,” said Christine.

So, if you still haven’t got your clothes ready for the Goodwood Revival on September 12-14 September head down to The Parade at East Wittering for one of the largest selection of vintage clothes in the area.