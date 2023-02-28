Managing Director of audio-visual integrator Strive AV, Toni Chalk has been nominated as a finalist in this year’s Gatwick Diamond Business Awards for ‘Business Person of the Year’.
Toni has guided the company from strength to strength with her enthusiastic leadership skills and expertise, impressing the judges with her sales focussed approach, great work, and creativity which is distinctly reflected throughout the company.
StriveAV is one of Europe’s most dedicated and passionate AV Equipment and AV system integrators. From initial design consultation to deployment and managed services, StriveAV is a trusted technology partner.
Toni said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be a GDBA Finalist. The award is a great opportunity to celebrate innovation, outstanding customer service and business success from the Gatwick Diamond community.”
The GDBA 2023 winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 23, 2023.