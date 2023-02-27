Popular Crawley headteacher known as ‘Kendal Mint Cake man’ is remembered by family and former pupils

A beloved former Crawley headteacher passed away peacefully on February 3.

John Garnett - Mr Garnett to all who were taught by him - started as a teacher at Ifield Junior School on September 1, 1962 and was a headteacher at Northgate Middle School from 1973 -1992.

Mr Garnett is fondly remembered as the ‘Kendal Mint Cake man’, as he used to reward pupils with a piece of Kendal mint cake after a long hike or for classwork achievements.

John and his daughter would often bump into ex-pupils around town and they would share happy memories of their school days with him.

Mr John Garnett

A spokesperson from the family said: “John came from Kirkby Lonsdale in Cumbria where Kendal mint cake was special to the area and something he knew was taken by Everest mountaineers.

“It was his way of encouraging and inspiring his pupils to work hard at school and also enjoy the outdoors. He organised many trips for his pupils which included lots of walking. His pupils would cover 64 miles in the Lake District and he would encourage them every day with a bit of mint cake.

“Everyone will remember him as a great headteacher and the Kendal Mint Cake man.”

The funeral is open to the public on Friday, March 10. The cortege will slowly pass Northgate School at 11:25am before entering Crawley Crematorium, The Memorial Chapel at 11:45am.

Mr Garnett

Many people have paid tributes to Mr Garnett on Memories of Crawley and Spotted: Crawley Facebook pages:

Steve Bradford said: “Deepest sympathy. Mr Garnett was one of my teachers at Ifield, and probably at least one of my brothers and sisters as well. Remember the mint cake and also the visit to Lodge Hill.”

Kathleen Thorne said: “So sorry for your loss Sue and David. I remember your Dad with very fond memories. Thinking of you and your families xx”

Bonnie Hallowes said: “So sorry for your loss. He was a fabulous man - I remember him as Head of Northgate.”

Kendal Mint Cake

