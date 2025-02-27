East Sussex pub handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Lewes area pub has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Anchor Inn at Lewes Road, Ringmer, East Sussex, was given the score after assessment on January 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 77 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 50 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
