East Sussex town’s historic landmark pub open again after multi-million pound refurbishment

A historic landmark inn in Lewes has reopened.

The White Hart at 55 High Street opened its doors once again on Tuesday, October 1, following an extensive multi-million pound refurbishment by Heartwood Inns.

Heartwood said the ‘transformed’ inn has 23 boutique bedrooms, which include four newly created Luxe rooms.It also has a cosy wood panelled pub to the front and a dining room and terrace to the rear with views of the town and South Downs. Visit www.whitehartlewes.com.

Heartwood Collection CEO Richard Ferrier said: “We are immensely proud of the work that has gone into restoring this beautiful coaching inn, which is brimming with history.”

The White Hart at 55 High Street, Lewes, has opened its doors once again. Photo: Heartwood Collection

The coaching inn is known as the home of American Founding Father Thomas Paine and the pub celebrated this at the reopening by inviting guests to explore the building’s history. Heartwood Inns said Thomas Paine, who contributed to the creation of the American Declaration of Independence, regularly visited The White Hart with his acquaintances in the Headstrong Club in the early 18th century. Heartwood said guests were greeted by ‘Thomas Paine’ and got to interact with ‘William Verrall’, one of the inn’s original publicans, as well as other local characters. They also enjoyed a tasting from a cask of Tom Paine ale by Harvey’s brewery, alongside 18th century music and calligraphy.

Richard Ferrier said: “It is not often that you have the opportunity to acquire such an important slice of American history, particularly on UK soil.”

Sussex clockmakers and restoration experts W.F. Bruce also unveiled the newly repaired and restored Holman Parliamentary clock in the bar. Mayor of Lewes Imogen Makepeace and ‘Thomas Paine’ then officially opened by the pub.

Heartwood said its signature ‘quirky’ touches can be seen throughout the inn, including Bramley toiletries, Bert & May tiles and Linwood fabrics and historic images of the pub sourced from Edward Reeves Photography.

The inn’s seasonal and sustainably sourced menu has been created in line with Heartwood’s three-star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association. The inn is working with UK suppliers like Aubrey Allen, butcher to the royal household, and guests can try dishes like the eight-hour slow-cooked shoulder of Highland venison with Grand Veneur sauce, blackberries and mash.

The White Hart is Heartwood Inns’ third pub.