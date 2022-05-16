Eastbourne and Hailsham shop crowned ‘independent gift retailer of the year’

Maybugs, which is in Terminus Road in Eastbourne and Vicarage Field in Hailsham, won the award on Thursday, May 16, at The Greats’ award ceremony in London.

The shop, which is also planning to open in Bexhill, was up against five other retailers in the London, south, south east and East Anglia category.

The award is designed to recognise shops that have shown excellence in areas such as range of gifts, product knowledge and customer service.

Greg Rose and John Dale, co-owners of Maybugs

Co-owner Greg Rose said, “This award has been won by our dedicated and hard-working team, and of course our fabulous customer base who have supported us every step the way.

"Everyday we strive to be the best possible retailer we can, bringing unique products and the most desirable brands to our customers in Hailsham, Eastbourne and online.”

Co-owner John Dale added, “It’s means so much to us to get this award, to be recognised as the best independent gift retailer in a 150-mile area is just astonishing.

"This award doesn’t mean we will stand still, we will continue to innovate and seek out the newest and most exciting brands and products for our customers.”

The award has been described as the ‘pinnacle’ for gift retailers by the editor of Progressive Gifts and Home – which organises the awards.