Eastbourne and Hailsham gift shop ‘over the moon’ with award nominations

An independent gift shop with branches in Eastbourne and Hailsham has been named as a finalist for two national awards.

Maybugs, which has stores in Vicarage Field, Hailsham, and Terminus Road, Eastbourne, has been nominated for independent gift retailer of the year in The Greats and for The Smalls’ high street hero award.

The Smalls is a UK-wide small business awards ceremony while The Greats is the ‘gift industry Oscars’, according to Maybugs.

Maybugs co-owners John Dale (left) and Greg Rose (right) SUS-210920-153612001

Maybugs co-owner Greg Rose said, “We are just stunned! Firstly to be finalists again in The Greats, being recognized by industry experts and your peers is such a great complement.

“Also to find out we are finalists in the UK-wide Small Awards in the high street hero category is just amazing!

“We are over the moon, it’s made our year!

“Finding out this information exactly a year to the day after retail was allowed to reopen following lockdown is such a nice thing.

“As all owners of small retail businesses will know, the last 365 [days] have been so challenging, so to find out this news has made it all worthwhile.

“Win or lose it doesn’t matter, just to be finalists is good enough for us!”

Maybugs said the ceremonies will take place in May.