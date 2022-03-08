Eastbourne Bandstand action group has ‘very productive’ meeting with council

Following this meeting, campaign group Save Eastbourne Bandstand (SEB) met with Ian Fitzpatrick, director of regeneration and planning and deputy chief executive for Eastbourne Borough Council and Helen Burton, deputy mayor and Lib Dem councillor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for SEB said, “It was a very productive and informative meeting.”

Save Eastbourne Bandstand action group

Mr Fitzpatrick told the group about an in-depth report on the bandstand by a structural engineering company back in 2019.

The SEB spokesperson said, “He explained that when the bandstand was constructed it was built with a steel beam encased in mortar with no gap. Chlorides have leaked through to the steel beams which then pop and that then causes tiles to pop off.

“Repairing and restoring was therefore a major project. Detailed costings were included as part of the report which is why people have so far been unable to receive a copy.

“Once a budget for any work is agreed, the work will be put out for tender, so the information regarding the costings in the report cannot be in the public domain.”

Eastbourne Bandstand (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-220126-115625008

Mr Fitzpatrick explained it will cost £750,000 for essential work, which is the amount that has been agreed by the council.

SEB said it was told more ‘intrusive surveys’ have been carried out in the last few months which has made the bandstand ‘looks worse cosmetically’.

The spokesperson said, “Now that the 750k budget has been agreed and the updated reports have been received, teams are now working with heritage experts preparing the information needed for the work to go out to tender with a view to work starting late spring/early summer this year.

“The works will focus on the actual bandstand stage area, the promenade and the upper deck. This will get the bandstand to a stage where it can re-open safely. Works on the colonnade walk though on the lower promenade will be a more expensive next stage of the project. Safety measures will be put in place in the meantime.”

The group said it was suggested it works with councillors and the MP Caroline Ansell to create an ‘oven-ready’ vision of the bandstand in case any more potential funding is received.

Councillor Burton said, “I’m really pleased that we’ve agreed £750,000 in repairs this year and that the bandstand will be open again next year after the works are carried out.”

Reflecting on the meeting the action group spokesperson said, “Given the current situation, this seems a very positive step forward and the action group look forward to meeting them again soon to move this forward.”