A company based in Eastbourne produced the New Year’s Eve firework show in London last weekend.

More than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment for the 12-minute display, which featured 12,000 fireworks. This was the first time since 2019 people were able to attend the popular event and millions more watched it online or on TV to see in 2023.

Events agency Identity, based in Westham Business Park, worked closely with the Greater London Authority to develop the ‘with love from London’ theme - sending a powerful message of love and unity to the world.

Identity produced two shows at the same time - the South Bank spectacle to a live audience and an enhanced drone display. They had a team of 55 people on the ground for final preparations which included rigging the lighting and pyrotechnics on the London Eye.

Eastbourne company produces London’s New Year’s Eve firework display (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Hannah Clark, Identity’s project director, said: “Identity was honoured and proud to support the Mayor of London in the delivery of London’s biggest New Year’s Eve show, the first time Identity has had the privilege of delivering this important event. Identity would like to thank the many stakeholders involved in supporting us on the delivery of this major event and the general public for its amazing response to the show as a global spotlight fell on the capital, sharing ‘with love from London’ with the world.”

Sadiq Khan, Major of London, said: “I’m delighted that Londoners and visitors to the capital were once again able to join together on the banks of the River Thames to welcome in the new year with our best ever celebration. Millions from around the world also watched our unique show, which brought together fireworks, drones, lighting and music to remember key moments in 2022 and look ahead to 2023. I’m proud that we have sent a message of love, hope and unity and I am excited for 2023 as we continue to build a better, fairer and more prosperous city for everyone.”

The display included Titanium Fireworks, 400 drones from Celestial, lighting designed by Tim Routledge and music directed by Kojo Samuel and On The Sly. Planning for the show started in July with soundtrack development, followed by pyrotechnics design, lighting design and programming.